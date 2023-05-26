There have been many occasions when journalists make celebrities uncomfortable with their unwanted questions but in some cases the vice versa happens too. American journalist Katie Couric in 2020 revealed that she was once left shaken and uncomfortable during an interview with Hollywood star Denzel Washington. The veteran news anchor claimed that the actor reacted in a manner that was uncalled for after she asked about celebrities talking openly about politics way back in 2004.

Denzel Washington is one of the well-known faces in Hollywood and is best known for his work in movies like The Equalizer, Fences, Training Day, Flight, The Book of Eli and many others. Washington is a two-time Oscar-winning star.

Circling back to Katie Couric’s comments, as per a report in the Independent, the journalist while mentioning the Denzel Washington episode, said, “I don’t think I said anything wrong, I don’t know what happened.” While talking on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast, Couric added, “I love him. I admire him so much, he’s one of my favourite actors, but I remember walking out feeling kind of shaken that he had gone after me in a way that was completely weirdly uncalled for.”

Katie Couric interviewed Denzel Washington in 2004 during the promotion of his political thriller The Manchurian Candidate. Couric at the time asked the actor if he agreed with the claim that “Hollywood folks should stick to acting”.

To this Washington replied, “I don’t know what Hollywood folks are, first of all. Hollywood is a town that has some stars on the sidewalk. I don’t know anybody from there … That’s like calling you a ‘type’ of folks. I’m not a Hollywood folk. I don’t know who they are.”

Couric then rephrased the question, “Are you one of those people that…” Washington then interrupted, saying: “Ah, there you go. ‘Am I one of those people?’ Hmmm, isn’t that interesting?” The actor added, “No, don’t stop. I heard what you just said. ‘Am I one of those people?’ No, I’m not” despite Couric trying to explain the question.

Couric again rephrased her question asking, “Are you an actor who would rather not – ”, but Washington interrupted her again saying, “No, I’m not that either I’m a human being. My job is acting.” The veteran journalist in the podcast then shared that Washington later wrote a big cheque to her colon cancer foundation adding: “I think he must have been having a really bad day.”

Denzel Washington’s In The Manchurian Candidate also starred Meryl Streep and Liev Schreiber in lead roles and was based on a war veteran discovering that US soldiers were being brainwashed by the government.

