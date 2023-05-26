Rihanna is a well-known public figure across the world who is gearing up for her baby number two with partner A$ap Rocky, and recently the singer grabbed eyeballs with her fancy toe ring with a giant rock. The singer donned the dazzling gem ahead of the 2023 Met Gala, and she looked spunky in her black and white feathered look, but the MVP of her look is surely her million-dollar-worth toe ring.

A few days back, she and A$ap celebrated their son RZA’s first birthday and is enjoying the best phase of their life. She is an icon for many for the way she carries herself, and often times her style and fashion make a statement; she is someone who receives a lot of love from the fans winning hearts with not just her art but her personality as well.

As per Page Six, Rihanna’s toe ring with a pear-cut diamond by XIV Karats has an estimated value of $1 million; at least, that’s what jewellery expert Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone Jewellers has told the media outlet. As per Maxwell, “The ring features a 9-carat pear-cut diamond,” and as per the expert, the non-traditional pear cut has a deeper meaning, and that is “to symbolize the empowerment and independence of the wearer”. Stone adds the “cut is the perfect choice for a global superstar like Rihanna.” She shared the short clip of her beautifully manicured feet with the ring on one paired with her $1380 Amina Muaddi heels on her TikTok with the caption, “Quiet luxury” and is now going crazy viral on Twitter.

Check out her talk-of-the-town toe ring here:

Not just us, the netizens have been going bananas over Rihanna’s million-dollar-worth ring as one tweeted, “Rihanna so rich she got a 9-carat pear shaped diamond toe ring.”

Another user wrote, “Rihanna wearing an engagement ring as a toe ring is iconic, idc.”

Followed by one saying, “the epitome of wealth is the diamond toe ring rihanna wears.”

“S*xy toes, effortlessly s*xy woman!”

“Wait Rihanna is engaged with that FAT A*S ROCK of a toe ring??? Asap snapped”

“Rihanna’s really out here wearing a toe ring that costs more than my net worth will ever be”

“Rihanna having an engagement ring as a toe ring is honestly a vibe”

And, finally, what all her fans desire, voicing that same feeling, a fan wrote, “I wanna be rihanna’s 9 carat toe ring.”

