Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck shared a great rapport with each other until they got separated in 2015. One of the public highlights of them is when Garner, way back in 2014, spoke about her then-husband Affleck’s p*nis size on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. This was at the time when the actress spoke about Affleck going full-frontal in the thriller ‘Gone Girl’. Read on to know more.

Jennifer and Ben’s divorce got finalised in 2018. The former love birds share three kids together i.e. 17-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel. Garner recently shared that she does not mind if their kids watch Affleck’s movies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Jennifer Garner talking about Ben Affleck’s p*nis, she told Ellen – as per a report in Us Weekly, about ‘Gone Girl’ getting so much buzz with the actor’s n*de scene. She said, “He’s showing his p*nis.” When Ellen suggested that this might be the reason behind the movie’s good ratings, Garner stated, “I think you’re probably onto something. What I have to say is, ‘You’re welcome.’ I just try to consider myself a charitable person and I wanted to give back. You give me so much, I wanted to give something back to all of you.”

Take a look:

The Adam Project actress when asked whether this was the first time her husband had been in a full frontal nude scene on-screen, replied, “Outside of our very racy film home? Yes.”

When asked if she spoke about it to him, Garner reverted, “It wasn’t a discussion, it was like, ‘Hey, at work today [David] Fincher talked me into coming out of the shower.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, cool, well, I hope he had on a wide lens.’”

Ben Affleck was recently in the news over reports of trouble in paradise with Jennifer Lopez. The two only got married last year. The duo has been spotted seemingly getting into arguments on various occasions.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Once Revealed, “I Prayed My B**bs Would Stop Growing” & Admitted She Sat & Cried In The Bathroom

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News