Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were once Hollywood’s sweethearts. Everything changed when the couple announced their split. It broke everyone’s hearts because the actor was accused of cheating on her allegedly with a nanny. But before it all went down, there were times when nothing could have been sweeter than their chemistry. The two starred in Daredevil together but instead of romancing each other, they kicked each other’s a**!

Daredevil was released in 2003 and starred Ben in the lead role as Matt Murdock. Garner starred as Elektra, a martial arts expert and Matt’s love interest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interestingly, while the duo played lovers in the movie, they also had to shoot several action sequences together. Given Ben Affleck’s filmography, one would think that he would be amazing at it, but interestingly, he once confessed to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner putting him to shame. He told MTV News, “Jennifer’s great, she’s fabulous. She’s actually better at [the fighting] than I am. She has had so much training from the Alias thing, and she’s a dancer, so she shames me every day.”

Alias was an action drama that was released in 2001 where Jennifer Garner played the role of Sydney, a dangerous agent. She agreed with Ben Affleck but added he learned quickly. While talking to Phase 9, she said, “I had a year of Alias under my belt as a boot camp where I fought every couple of days, and so I came in, probably, more confident than Ben. But the annoying thing was how quickly he caught up. I, I was a little bit cocky after the first couple of days, and then all of a sudden, he was kind of crushing me, and that was a problem for me. But, yeah, I, I trained, you know, I was a ballet dancer growing up, and then I trained for Alias and, and fought constantly all year.”

Interestingly, Ben also visited Garner during her other shootings, but instead of being protective of her, he encouraged her to make her action sequences more authentic. She told Collider, “He was visiting the set (of The Kingdom) the day that I shot this fight scene, and I thought it would have made him a little bit nervous to see him chucking me against the wall harder and harder with every take but he was a little too calm about it. Between us, I thought he could have been a little bit more, ‘My wife! You’d better be careful with her.’ He was just like, ‘Go! Go for it, babe! Harder!’”

Well, they surely were a great couple before life happened.

For more such details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Reacted To A Tweet Mentioning How She Gives Unenthusiastic Handj*bs, Sarcastically Asked, “How Do They Know?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News