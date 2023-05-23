It seems like the rumours of ‘trouble in paradise’ for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren’t going away anytime soon. From body language experts to media to fans, everyone around the couple has become judgemental and keeps track of their daily sightings. On to the series on new events, an expert has weighed in on their marital bliss and has claimed that Ben will possibly ‘retire’ soon from his public life. As it is, the actor isn’t very fond of paparazzi and usually avoids them during public appearances. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ben is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. The actor doesn’t have his official social media handles, and we get to see a glimpse of his personal and professional life through his wife JLo’s Instagram handle or his fan pages on the photo-sharing platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The recent red carpet appearance of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez didn’t go well with fans where; they felt alleged ‘trouble in paradise’ in the couple’s married life. According to a PR expert, Ben is reportedly looking for a quieter life which is almost impossible being a part of the entertainment industry, as reported by The Mirror.

In a conversation with the publication, Mayah Riaz said, “It doesn’t look like he enjoys the public side to being an actor, such as awards shows and premieres. The last few times he has been at award shows, he hasn’t looked like he had enjoyed being there.”

The PR expert continued and added, “The more he appears at award ceremonies looking miserable or like there’s a tension between him and Jennifer, she may not want him to attend. There are celebrities in the starred who have a quieter life despite their celebrity status. This is entirely possible to do.”

As far as their public sightings are concerned, Jennifer Lopez is usually more confident during their public appearances, and even if Ben takes a step back from his ‘public life’, it’ll help the couple not come under the ‘radar’.

Mayah Riaz added, “Who knows what the reality of their relationship is. Yes, they may have had a few rows, even in public, but which couple doesn’t row? If a photo of them fits a narrative, the media will feed into that. All that we know is that they are still together as a couple. They know each other well enough now, and I think it’s for keeps this time around for them.”

The PR expert weighed in after their recent weekend outing in LA, where Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went on a shopping spree with Emme and Max.

For more Hollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Was Left On ‘Read’ By Australian Model Who He Approached At A Club Saying, “Would Love To Take You Out For Dinner To Some Of The Nicest Restaurants…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News