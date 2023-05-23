Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most eligible bachelors globally and never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his happening romance life at the age of 48. Those who know, know that Leo prefers dating girls 25 (not us saying that, but his alleged dating history) and while some might not approve of his romantic life, the handsome hunk is living his life to the fullest. Now, can you imagine someone leaving Leonardo’s message on ‘Read’ asking for a date? Well, Australian model Steph Claire Smith ghosted the Titanic actor and revealed the same in the latest interview; scroll below to read the scoop.

Leo enjoys a massive fan following globally and has over 58 million followers on Instagram. The actor often advocates for nature and wildlife on the photo-sharing platform and does humanitarian work. Now talking about the latest scoop on his life, an Australian model and influencer spilt the beans on the ghosting Leo recently.

In her podcast ‘KICPOD’, Steph Claire Smith spoke to her co-host Laura Henshaw and revealed that she bumped into the actor when she was 19 at a club in LA. Steph said, “I was dancing on my own for most of the night, and I noticed someone looking at me, and I realised this guy is wearing one of those hats, like those English hats, and I was like, he kinda looks like Leonardo DiCaprio.”

The Australian model continued and said, “Then my friend came over and was like, “Steph, apparently Leonardo DiCaprio is here”, and I was like “WOW, it is him!”

Later Steph Claire Smith went to another club where again she saw the Titanic actor and his assistant finally approached her. The model said, “This person that was with him weaved themselves through the crowd and was like, “Do you want to meet Leo?” Abso-f***ing-lutely I do!”

Steph continued, adding, “So we went over, he did the whole French double kiss on the cheek… and then he was like, “Can I grab your number? I would love to take you out for dinner to some of the nicest restaurants around here.”

The model added, “He then messaged us and said, “This is Leo, this is the number you can contact me on.”

And guess what? Steph Claire Smith ‘never replied’ to Leonardo DiCaprio’s message. Watch the podcast video below:

What are your thoughts on the Australian model ghosting Leonardo DiCaprio for a date? Tell us in the space below.

