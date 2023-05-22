Leonardo DiCaprio, who was first linked with supermodel Gigi Hadid in September 2022 during New York Fashion Week, has reportedly been giving a lot of time to her so much so that he is not able to take out time for his close pals. A new report has suggested that the Titanic star has been ignoring his party friends and they are apparently upset about the actor giving them the cold shoulder. Read for more.

Leonardo DiCaprio, on the work front, was recently seen a the premiere of his new movie called The Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival. The much-anticipated movie has been helmed by his frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese and also stars Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone in prominent roles.

Speaking about Leonardo DiCaprio’s love life, a source spilled the beans to Radar Online saying that the actor is “way less available for poker nights and hangouts and friends are blaming Gigi for monopolizing all of his time.” The insider further shared, “Gigi and Leo are both night owls” adding, “They hang out for dinner and chill together in hotel rooms or private residences often for days at a time.” The romance apparently fizzled out between the two but seem to have rekindled and are spending ample time together.

The source also added that the Oscar-winning star usually plans their annual yacht party schedule saying, “Leo’s normally arranging the summer cruises by now, with him and the guys and a few bikini-clad ladies. But he’s let that slip, too, and is talking about some solo vacation time with just himself and Gigi.”

Leonardo DiCaprio was recently papped at a posh restaurant in New York City with Gigi Hadid but kept his outing very low-key. Leo and Gigi were also seen whispering and cuddling at a pre-Oscars party in March.

A source earlier spilled the beans on their relationship saying, “Gigi and Leo still hang out and talk when it works with their timing. They both enjoy each other’s company and have fun together when their busy schedules permit.”

