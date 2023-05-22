While the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy concluded with the recent movie, many other actors were in the running to play Star-Lord, aka Peter Quill. When the project was announced, James Gunn was made official to direct the trilogy, and later the cast auditioned. Amongst many big names, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was one of the contenders to join the MCU and lead the characters from the outer galaxy.

In 2013, when the GOTG franchise was announced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, everyone expected what James Gunn would bring to the Marvel fans. However, many other actors were in the running to play Star-Lord and Gamora. While the list of potential actors to lead the movie is a bit long, the role ultimately went to Chris Pratt.

Deadline reported about Marvel eyeing Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was fresh from the success of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. While there has been no confirmation on whether he auditioned for the MCU role or not, his name was “in the mix” to seal the deal. Additionally, the rumours also say that he left the role in favour of appearing in 2014’s Sin City sequel.

However, it would be amazing to see a DC actor joining the MCU as the audiences highly applauded his performance in Christain Bale’s Batman movie. The actor was also in an interesting position as his character was rumoured to be Batman’s successor in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy-closing The Dark Knight Rises.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt played GCPD Detective John Blake, and by the end of the movie, he was revealed to be Robin, inheriting Batman’s legacy after Christian Bale’s Dark Knight. At the same time, it was said that he would appear as Robin in a later Batman movie, which Zack Snyder directed.

With all that, the recently released Chirs Pratt starrer Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is currently running in theatres and has been getting a lot of praise from the audiences. Do you think Joseph Gordon-Levitt would have been a better Star-Lord?

