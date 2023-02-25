Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan are some of the finest filmmakers of the current generation that have worked together on DC projects. While Snyder has given ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Justice League’, Christopher Nolan’s Batman ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy has been one of the best movies that DC has given so far. However, they both belonged to the previous DCEU and at one point both directors wanted to merge them in the same future.

While Nolan’s trilogy was released first, Snyder’s Superman movie gave a tough fight in terms of success and critical acclamation of Nolan’s work. However, Snyder recalls how his wife warned him to direct the Man of Steel movie before he took over the project. Read on to find out more about it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Bloomberg, Zack Snyder’s wife, Deborah Snyder, who’s also a prolific Hollywood producer herself, initially condemned the idea of directing Man of Steel. She says, “I said to Zack, ‘I just think this is the biggest mistake.’” She was hesitant that Man of Steel was placed in the same forbidding world inhabited by Batman in Nolan’s Dark Knight films, and it would be a huge responsibility for her husband. However, both the couple got associated with the Man of Steel project, Zack as director and Deborah as a producer.

Notably, Christopher Nolan was the co-writer of Man of Steel and approached Snyder to helm the project as he believed in his vision. The Dark Knight trilogy director wanted Zack Snyder to settle ‘Man of Steel’ in the ‘Dark Knight’ universe. When he approached Snyder, he refused the project by saying that it was a “difficult one”.

However, when Zack Snyder took over the project with Henry Cavill as Superman, he says, “I felt like I knew the rules. I understand the rules of Superman — not necessarily better than anyone else — but better than a normal filmmaker would” to Hero Complex during a media interaction.

While both epic universes could not come together and we will have a new DCU under James Gunn, let us know what you think!

For more stories, follow Koimoi.com.

Must Read: ‘Batman’ Ben Affleck To Be Part Of DCU? James Gunn Says, ‘He Really Wants To Direct One Of Our Projects…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News