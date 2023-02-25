Are the rumoured sizzling couple – Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio over or do you need to think about it again? Well, it’s still unclear what is the relationship status between Gigi and Leonardo, but recently both of them have been spotted together at a party in a restaurant after the Milan Fashion Week show. And immediately it ignited rumours of some sparks being left between the two hottest personalities in Hollywood. Scroll below to know more.

While Leonardo is one of the A-listers of Hollywood being a legendary actor, Gigi, on the other hand, knows how to rule the fashion world and is one of the top supermodels. Their relationship rumour had created a buzz around everywhere, but soon enough the speculations about their break up also came in.

Now, as per a report in TMZ, sources confirmed Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio had gone to celebrate Edward Enninful’s birthday along with their 20 mutual friends. They were spotted leaving Casa Cipriani in Milan separately in a 10-minute gap from each other. Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson were also there at the bash. Insiders revealed that both of them arrived at the restaurant and sat together, but when they realised they had been spotted, it became a little chaotic.

While Gigi Hadid tried to hide behind her bodyguard, Leonardo DiCaprio rushed away for his exit. Well, Leonardo DiCaprio never fails to hit the headlines because of his personal affairs. Recently, he was spotted dining with another model Josie Redmond.

However, a few days back, an insider spoke about what went wrong between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio to US Weekly and shared, “They both have incredibly busy careers and lives, and although they tried to make time for each other, it really wasn’t enough to make things work. Gigi has no hard feelings toward Leo, and she thinks he’s an incredible guy. Their timing just couldn’t align, and they’ve decided to go their separate ways.” While another source revealed, “Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them.”

It seems Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have ended things and went back to being cordial with each other. What do you think? Let us know!

