Maisie William is a name known to millions thanks to her bringing to live Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy show ‘Game Of Thrones’. The actress – who is also part of the X-Men film franchise thanks to ‘The New Mutants,’ is no longer in a relationship with Reuben Selby.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared this sad news with her 9.9 million followers. Along with stating what her and Reuben’s rapport will be now that their 5-year relationship has ended, she also asked curious people to not ask questions.

Taking to her Instagram, Maisie William poster about her and Reuben Selby’s break up on her stories. Sharing a pic of her and Reuben in red light, the Game Of Thrones actress captioned it, “The end of an era. Reuben and I have decided to end our relationship.”

Maisie William’s post on her story further read, “Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers… and it will continue to do so. “This decision is something we are so grateful for so as we can protect the magic, that we can’t help but emit, whenever we put our brains together.”

‘The New Mutants’ actress added, “P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog).” Check out her story here:

While Maisie William took to Instagram a couple of hours ago to share the news, fans had been speculating she and Reuben Selby split since a few days ago. This was owing to Maisie uploading pics while enjoying a holiday with pals in Australia and Reuben sharing photos from a separate holiday with his friends in Iceland.

Maisie William is known for her performance in shows and films such as The Game Of Thrones franchise, The New Mutants, Mary Shelley, the Falling and The Owners. Reuben Selby, on the other hand, is the founder of The Contact Agency – a modelling agency, and the co-founder of Cortex Creatives, a creative agency.

