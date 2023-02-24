Ariana Grande is one of the most well-known and highest-paid singers across the globe. Thanks to tracks like ‘Bang Bang,’ ‘ Thank U, Next,’ ‘Positions’ and more as well as her loving personality and fashion sense, the artist has an Instagram following of over 357 million. But did you know, nothing like this would have been possible had Ariana not thought fast and saved herself in 2015?

In 2015, the singer almost died following a malfunction on the stage when she was performing. Scroll below to know all that happened and how she saved herself.

Ariana Grande almost lost her life when she kick-started her first world tour in the winter of 2015. The incident occurred when the ‘The Voice’ coach was on The Honeymoon Tour and was performing ‘Love Me Harder’ in front of thousands in Kansas City, Missouri. The show was part of the promotion of her now-successful sophomore album, My Everything.

It was while performing at one of the concerts in Kansas City that Ariana Grande came close to death and it would have been in a horrific manner. In a YouTube video – capturing behind-the-scenes moments on tour, the singer can be seen frantically recounting the event’s details. While interacting with her team backstage, the ‘Bang Bang’ artist explained how everything went wrong.

The ‘7 Rings’ singer can be heard saying, “I almost died!” soon after coming backstage. The Grammy winner then explains what went wrong – the lift designed to raise her onto the stage malfunctioned while she was in it and would have resulted in severe injuries if not death. To avoid getting ‘crunched,’ the artist and her on-stage crew talk about how she brought her legs up and climbed up the structure thus saving her life and fans from therapy.

Ariana Grande removed herself from the situation by manoeuvring out of a belt caught on the contraption and then climbing onto the stage and continuing with her performance. It was nothing short of a miracle.

Check out Ariana Grande talking about her near-death experience here:

