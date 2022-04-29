American comedian and writer Pete Davidson is presently super happy and making a good number of headlines for his cheesy relationship with beau Kim Kardashian. Though his past relationship with ex-fiancee Ariana Grande still is engraved in the hearts of fans.

For the unversed, Davidson and Grande hit it off with each other around May 2018 and by June they were engaged and head over heels for each other. The two were pretty open about their relationship even with the media, and also at times shared some really explicit deets about each other.

Well, the one that turned out to be the talk of the town was when Ariana Grande spoke about her fiance Pete Davidson’s di*k and how big it was (Um..this was a shocker for us too). For the unversed, the singer once went on Twitter and shared a cryptic tweet that read that her fiancé, Pete, was packing ten inches of organic hot dog meat. It is to be noted that the tweet is now deleted. However, it later turned out to be the talk of the town.

This tweet by Ariana Grande over ex-fiance Pete Davidson’s p*nis went on to be the topic of discussion for quite a week. In fact, after a while, netizens then gave it the term, ‘Big Di*k Energy’. For the unversed, BDE is according to the netizens the confidence that one has from knowing you have an enormous p*nis and you know what to do with it and not be too cocky about it (pun intended).

Not only this Ariana also, later on, went on to mention Pete’s big.. you know what! in her song Thank U Next! In one of the scenes from the music video, Grande was seen writing Pete’s name in the burn book (from Mean Girls), and below the word, ‘HUUUUUGE’ was mentioned. This was of course a hint once again given by the singer.

After a while, both of them called off their engagement in October 2018.

Ariana Grande or Kim Kardashian, who would you ship with Pete Davidson? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

