Ever since Andrew Garfield made a cameo in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home along with Tobey Maguire, he has been trending on social media. From his daily spotting to interviews to his movie clips, the actor has become an internet sensation off late. Today, we bring you a parody of Andrew on ‘Badi Mushkil X Plain Jane’ and well, it’s a thirst trap. We repeat it’s a THIRST TRAP. Scroll below to watch the video with a drooling face.

Instagram reels are the new TikTok in our country. Every single day, we see almost every kind of content on social media and well, Instagram reels remain our favourite. Now, Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Badi Mushkil’ mixed with A$AP Ferg’s ‘Plain Jane’ is trending crazy on Instagram these days.

An Instagram page named ‘Qualitea Posts’ has shared a video of Andrew Garfield on ‘Badi Mushkil X Plain Jane’ and honestly, we are more than drooling over it. The caption for the video read, “aNdrew gaRfieLd hAs and wiLL alWays unDerstAnd the AssiNgmEnt”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

Oh well, he not only understood the assignment but also topped it like a KING.

Reacting to the video of Spider-Man actor, an Instagram user commented, “A much needed edit wow it’s like you read my mind I’ve been obsessed with the sound as well. Perfection.” Another user commented, “daddy? sorry. daddy? sorry. daddy? Sorry.” A third user commented, “he’s the standard 🤴🏻🤴🏻” A fourth user commented, “has to be *THE HOTTEST SPIDER-MAN* till date🤒🔥”

What are your thoughts on Andrew Garfield’s parody on ‘Badi Mushkil X Plain Jane’? Tell us in the comments below.

