Andrew Garfield has been in the headlines for a very long time. The actor hit the headlines first with the rumours of him joining Spider-Man: No Way Home, followed by his Oscar-Nominated performance in Tick, Tick… Boom! and then when he finally appeared in the Tom Holland starrer. Amid all this making news was also his personal life. The actor made waves in September last year when news of him dating Alyssa Miller hit the shores. It now looks like they have hit rock bottom.

For the unversed, in September last year rumours had it that Garfield is dating Miller who last dated Jake Gyllenhaal. In February this year the Spider-Man: No Way Home star made his relationship public as they attended the SAG Awards hand in hand. Adding to the same was their appearance on a tennis court where there was a lot of PDA noticed and fans were happy about it.

Now as per the latest reports, both Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller have decided to split and not stay together. The reason is said to be their carried work schedules and the fact that they do not see each other enough. Read on to know everything about the same.

As per the Page Six report, Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller are breaking up. “They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other,” said a source. They further said, “On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least.”

The source went on to call Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller a really beautiful couple and also revealed that things were going great at first between them. But turns out things didn’t work out in the end. What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

