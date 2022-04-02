Harry Styles, if the fans are to be believed, is a walking thirst trap and there is no way they are thinking otherwise. The Watermelon Sugar singer over the years has made a fanbase that transcends genders and is one of the most desired men. While his songs are loved, his acting career is one that always has the limelight. Post he did Eternals and marked his debut in MCU, it seems like he will be seen in front of the camera more often now. But what if we tell you he is about to give us some hot content in his next?

Styles, who debuted with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk in 2017 and then made a cameo in Eternals is now taking his acting career seriously. The actor will be next seen in Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. Both have with time become two of most anticipated projects for various reasons involved.

Seems like Harry Styles is giving us some more reasons. If the actor is to be believed now, he has given some very saucy scenes in both the films and they have him in an intimate setup. Bonus, he even says you can’t watch them with your parents. Read on to know everything you should.

As per People, Harry Styles while talking about his upcoming movies and the NSFW scenes in them said, “I don’t know if you can watch either with your parents. I’m gonna have to do another one.” The host then went on to ask if he shot those s*x scenes with a netball in between to which he said they didn’t. He described the experience as comfortable.

Harry Styles said, “I personally had no experience with a netball. I think it depends very much on who you’re working with and what the situation is. All I can say from my own experience is that I was very lucky to have a very trusting relationship within the people that we were working with and that came first.”

“It was all discussed and all of it was very kind of, OK, above the filming, above anything that’s happening, with the cameras, me and you, we’re doing this together, and we trust each other… We can stop whenever and all that kind of stuff. But yeah, I’d never done that before on camera, at least I don’t think,” Harry Styles added.

