SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt were released worldwide last week and the film is making big waves at the box office. Now the latest report reveals that the film beats Tom Holland’s Uncharted, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Ambulance at the UK box office.

Rajamouli’s film (Hindi) is making big strides at the box office as the first major milestone has been achieved with the collections going past the 100 crore mark. Now the film is looking for a much bigger outcome.

As per trade reports, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR which saw a release across 161 screens has been performing rather well. Collecting a staggering £650,204 (Rs 64.86 crore), the film is at the second position, whereas, Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” dominated the U.K. and Ireland box office for the fourth weekend in a row with a collection of £1.66 million.

As compared to previous releases, NTR Jr & Ram Charan starrer has outperformed other Bollywood releases in the territory. The makers left no stone unturned to ensure the success of the film. From a widescreen count to massive promotions, makers ensured that every aspect of the film was larger than life.

At this rate, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is expected to surpass the collections of the previously released Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in a few days. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film collected £6,83,602 (Rs. 6.87 crore) to date.

It is also worth pointing out that Michael Bay’s Ambulance starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González, debuted in third place with £521,049. And in the fourth position is, Tom Holland’s Uncharted collected £349,457 and now has a total of £23.2 million after seven weekends.

