Thalapathy Vijay is all set to roar at the box office with his highly-anticipated Beast. With just a couple of weeks remaining in arrival, there’s a lot of buzz in the air, and fans are crazily looking out for some interesting insights about the film. And today, we indeed have one exciting update.

The film is Vijay‘s pan-Indian film and it will release in as many as five Indian languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. As the hype is really good, distributors are ready to empty their pockets by putting big money on Vijay’s upcoming actioner.

The latest is the reports of Beast’s theatrical rights and they are really exciting. It is learnt that Thalapathy Vijay starrer’s theatrical rights have been sold at 32 crores, which is the highest sum for any Vijay film. Reportedly, the Telugu version of the film has got sold for 11 crores.

That really speaks volumes about the craze of Beast!

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde as a female lead. It’s is scheduled to release on 13th April 2022, one day before KGF Chapter 2 releases.

Meanwhile, a day before yesterday, Kannada actor Yash, who was present at the gala trailer launch event of his KGF Chapter 2, commented on his movie’s clash with Thalapthy Vijay’s Beast. Calling out for support to both actors, the actor spoke some sweet words at the event.

“There is no such thing called the clash between ‘KGF 2’ and ‘Beast’. This isn’t politics to clash with each other. We are making films. It is upon us to celebrate these two films rather than projecting it the other way around”, Yash said.

