Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde is one of the pan-Indian projects the audience is eagerly looking forward to. The film has created a good pre-release buzz with its first look, songs and posters. Now, it is the part of Koimoi’s How’s The Hype?’.
At first, the first look posters of Beast were released featuring Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘full swag’ avatar. In one of the posters, Vijay is seen on a vest holding a rifle in his hand. Another one features Vijay having a bullet in his mouth like a cigar and holding a gun. He looks damn stylish in it.
Have a look at the posters below:
#BEAST it is 🔥
Happy to unveil the first look of this special film with my favourite and sweetest #thalapathy @actorvijay sir ♥️😘🤗 hearty thanks to @sunpictures 🙏♥️ @hegdepooja @anirudhofficial #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay pic.twitter.com/NcCmUGpZne
— Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) June 21, 2021
Happiest and beastest birthday to #Thalapathy vijay sir 🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️ here is a small token of love from the team #BEAST #BeastSecondLook #HBDTHALPATHYVijay #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @sunpictures @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja @manojdft @KiranDrk @Pallavi_offl @nirmalcuts pic.twitter.com/lIvTeuDtnB
— Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) June 21, 2021
After the first look posters, a couple of songs were released- Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana. Both the tracks have emerged as chartbusters. As most of you would know, Arabic Kuthu has become a sensation, especially on social media due to its catchy tune and dance moves.
Jolly O Gymkhana, on the other hand, has attained popularity with its Goan Konkani tune and feel-good vibes.
Post songs’ success, the makers of Beast recently released a new poster. It features Thalapathy Vijay in a close up look with glasses. In the background, one can see some terrorist-like men holding rifles.
#UnveilingTheBeast 🔥#BeastUnseenStill will reach you in 3 hours 😉
@actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja @selvaraghavan @manojdft @Nirmalcuts @anbariv #BeastFromApril13 #BeastModeON #Beast pic.twitter.com/pyMPyIBH7o
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) March 27, 2022
