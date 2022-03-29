SS Rajamouli’s latest release RRR is going strong at the box office as it enters into weekdays with its ongoing momentum. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, the film has struck gold by fetching critical acclaim and audience love as well.

Released in 5 Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, the magnum opus is working like a true pan-Indian film by raking moolah from each of its versions. Out of all, the Hindi version is turning out to be the most promising one as it has picked up terrifically.

On Monday i.e day 4, RRR dropped significantly in its Telugu version, but the numbers of Hindi are really good as they are slightly lower than opening day. As per reports flowing in, the SS Rajamouli directorial made 47-50 crores on its first weekday and it has now set the stage for a humongous week one.

The 4-day total of RRR now stands at 368-371 crores nett (all languages) at the Indian box office and will cross 400 crores today. Sensational!

Meanwhile, director Sukumar, who scored a blockbuster hit with Pushpa recently, conveyed his best wishes to SS Rajamouli, as he loved the sensational RRR. Lifting the Magadheera director up to the skies, Sukumar pens a heartfelt note in the form of a Telugu poem.

“Even though we are next to you, we have to run, to reach you. Even though we are in the sky, we need to lift up our heads to look at you”, the Pushpa director wrote. He continued, “The only difference between you and us, Rajamouli, is, you can make a film like this and we can only watch it”.

