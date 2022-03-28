After giving us blockbusters like Makkhi, Magadheera, Baahubali, and Baahubali 2, south’s most loved filmmaker SS Rajamouli is now back with his magic on the big screens with his recent release RRR. The film starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR in lead roles, and Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in cameo roles, has now made the viewers bonkers with its awesomeness.

The recent release is now spreading its craze all across the world. Talking about India, the audience viewing it can’t help but whistle, yell and get up from their seats and dance while watching the film in theaters. One such video will surely melt your heart today!

Recently a video was released on the internet platform showing a screening of SS Rajamouli’s RRR in a theatre in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. What was so special about this video was a senior citizen grooving to the song Naatu Naatu played in the movie. While the old man was dancing to the song we see many people around him, cheering for him, and also see some people dancing in the background.

While the video has gone viral online, many people have shared their views on the video. One user said, “Wholesome. I want this kind of theatre experience one day! I doubt you see this anywhere outside of the subcontinent. “. Another user said, “Definition of legend “. While one user said, “I love the theatre crowd in South and how they enjoy every bit of the experience. People in North are a bit stiff and doesn’t loosen up easily …. ” another one said, “POWER OF TELUGU CINEMA!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 “. One user wrote, “Nice to see people Enjoying! “.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s RRR was released on 25th March 2022 and depicts the story of two legendary revolutionaries and shows their journies away from their homes. Now that they are back from their journey, they have to fight with the British colonialists. Set in the 1920s era, the movie stars actors like N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and many more.

Would you love to do the hook step of Naatu Naatu, while watching RRR in theaters? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

