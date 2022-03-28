South filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently the talk of the town all around the world for his recent release RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The film is already declared a massive hit through all the positive responses being showered on it by the critics and viewers.

Advertisement

Well, the filmmaker’s latest magnum opus indeed has stirred some uproar in the entertainment industry, however, his 2015 Baahubali still remains evergreen in our hearts. Talking about the Prabhas starrer, did you know that Rajamouli and Bollywood’s Hawa Hawai girl Sridevi once had an ugly spat? Read on to know the whole deal.

Advertisement

Everyone is aware that late actress Sridevi was first offered the role of Sivagami in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. However, due to some reasons, the actress rejected the role, which later on went on to south actress Ramya Krishnan. Well, it looked like the filmmaker did not take the rejection well, and once ended up reacting to it by passing some nasty remarks on the actress.

SS Rajamouli claimed that it was due to her starry demands and financial expectations, that she rejected the role of Sivagami in Baahubali. This revelation by the filmmaker left Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor saddened and enraged. The actress, later on, chose to open up on the matter and during a conversation with DNA, said, “First of all, I can’t believe he (Rajamouli) would talk like that. Secondly, I am not the kind to make any kind of demands. Whatever happened with Baahubali is in the past. Why are we talking about it now? There are so many roles that I’ve turned down in the past. I think it’s highly impolite to talk about the films you don’t do.”

SS Rajamouli then, later on, realised his mistake about opening up on his and Sridevi’s spat out on the public. The Baahubali filmmaker then claimed that he had a ton of respect for the legendary actress and that people were manipulating his words. During an interaction, the filmmaker said, “As for whose version to believe, I guess it is for people to decide. But one thing is for sure. I shouldn’t have discussed the details on a public platform. That’s a mistake. And I regret it.”

For more such amazing throwback stories make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Ram Charan Birthday Special: From His 38 Crore House In Jubilee Hills To Cars Worth Crores, RRR Star’s Net Worth Will Leave You Spellbound

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube