Konidela Ram Charan Teja, the son of actor Chiranjeevi, is one of the leading actors of the Telugu film industry who has millions of fans all across India and the globe. The actor, who was recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR – alongside Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, turns a year older today. Can you believe he celebrates his 37th birthday today?

To celebrate his birthday, we at Koimoi decided to tell you all about the star’s finances aka what’s his net worth. From homes to cars and other investments in films, businesses and real estate here are from where all the Magadheera has amassed his wealth.

Firstly, how much is he worth as of 2022? As per a caknowledge.com report, Ram Charan’s net worth is estimated to be around $175 Million aka Rs. 1300 Crore. Now that’s a really huge and jaw-dropping amount. So where did he amass this amount? The majority of the Dhruva actor’s earnings come from the movies he stars in and the different brands he endorses.

As per the report, Ram Charan makes close to/over Rs 12 Crore from the different films he stars in. In fact, reports claim the Yevadu actor was paid Rs 45 Crore for his part in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He also earns hefty for endorsing different brands and products with an average of Rs 1.8 Crore per product. He has endorsed around 34 brands including Pepsi, Tata Docomo, Volano and Appolo Jiya. In 2021, Disney+ Hotstar paid him Rs 5 Crores to come onboard as their ambassador.

Charan also runs his own film production company, Konidela Production Company – which he launched in 2016. The production house has since produced three films – Chiranjeevi’s 150th film Khaidi No. 150, a film that grossed over Rs 164 crore at the box office on a budget of Rs 50 crore; Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – made with a production budget of Rs 270–300 crore and the still to release Acharya.

Talking about Ram Charan’s assets, the Rangasthalam actor owns and resides in a bungalow in the prime locality of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. As per reports, the estimated value of his house is around Rs 38 Crores. It is said to be designed like a palace and is over 25,000 square feet with interiors reportedly done by Tarun Tahiliani’s company. Besides this, he has also invested in several real estate properties across parts of the country.

Another aspect contributing to Govindudu Andarivadele actor’s net worth is his car collection. The actor owns a Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs 9 Crore – the customisation of which cost him more than Rs 1.5 Crore. He also owns an Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe worth Rs 3.1 Crore, a red Ferrari Portofino worth Rs 4.02 Crore, a Range Rover Autobiography worth Rs 3.5 Crore and a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 worth Rs 2.76 Crore that cost him Rs 4 Crore owning to the customization

With a net worth of Rs. 1300 Crore, Ram Charan is huge on doing charities and social work works. Besides contributing and donating to a number of causes, he is reportedly also one of the highest taxpayers in the country.

