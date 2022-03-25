South Indian movies have been ruling the all-India box office since the last few months not just for the actors involved in them but also for the quality storyline and direction. After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam was also expected to do well at the BO but the numbers were quite disappointing, to say the least. According to a recent report the Baahubali actor has now returned a part of his fees to meet the losses suffered by the production house.

For the unversed, this romantic drama film hit the theatres in the second week of March. The movie opened to mixed reviews which was one of the biggest reasons for its unimpressive collections. It features Pooja Hegde as the female lead while the project has been helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Since the movie featured Prabhas in the lead role, most analysts expected Radhe Shyam to do well owing to his huge fan base which is spread across the Hindi belt as well. A report by Filmibeat says that the actor was paid a whopping 100 crores for his part in the film but since the losses are huge, he has now decided to return the half of it.

The same report also states that the losses have come up to ₹100 crore for the makers of Radhe Shyam and Prabhas is giving back his ₹50 crores to help them cope with the huge margin. This generous move by the actor has left the internet quite impressed as well as rumours suggest that he was under no obligation to return his fees.

On the work front, Prabhas will soon be seen playing a key role in the movie Adipurush which also stars Saif Ali Khan in a key role. In another one of his future films, Project K, he will also be seen sharing screen space with superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

