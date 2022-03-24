Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam was released earlier this month. The film was touted to be an entertainer but failed to make a mark at the box office. However, both stars received rave reviews for their performance from critics and the audience.

Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial is a romantic drama set in Europe in the 1970s. Several reports have claimed that both stars are not on good terms. Rumours mills even claimed that the actress had a tiff with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now the actress has reacted to these reports.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Pooja Hegde has denied all the rumours about her discord with her Radhe Shyam co-star Prabhas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. “I think negativity sometimes unfortunately sells. It may not be the truth but people like to talk about it what I can do is flood it with positivity which is why my social media will always be about the good times in my life because I feel that there’s already so much negativity out there and I don’t want to add to it. I try to let that go and then focus on the positive.”

This is not the first time that rumours about Pooja and Prabhas discord have emerged. Back when both the stars were shooting, rumours of tension on the set of Radhe Shyam were reported. UV Creations put out a statement denying the rumours.

The statement read, “These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry. Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone’s imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget.”

