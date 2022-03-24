SS Rajamouli’s RRR is set to take a thunderous start at the box office tomorrow. India’s most expensive film has been in talks for years, and finally, we will get to witness the grandeur on the big screen. The latest about the film is its advance booking, and below is the update you need to know.

Rajamouli is coming with his film after a gap of 5 years and as the film is said to be his biggest work to date, moviegoers are eager to witness it. There are lots of hopes pinned on this film as the recent pan-Indian film, Radhe Shyam failed in creating a box office storm.

As per the trade reports, RRR has done a terrific job in its advance bookings for day 1. It is learned that the figure of 30 crores has been crossed through advance ticket sales, with, of course, the Telugu version dominating one-sidedly. The Hindi version is not up to the mark till now and one expects the response to be better in current bookings.

The major reason behind RRR’s underperformance in the Hindi version’s advance booking is The Kashmir Files’ strong run. With one day still remaining, let’s see to what extent the scenario changes.

Releasing tomorrow, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Shriya Saran, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Recently, SS Rajamouli opened up about Ram Charan’s introductory shot in the movie. Rajamouli, along with NTR and Ram Charan at the iconic Howrah Bridge for the promotions on Wednesday, had spoken about shooting for a monumental shot in the movie.

“Ram Charan’s intro was one of the scariest shots in ‘RRR’. It has people as many as 1,000 marching towards Ram Charan, ready to attack him. That shot was so high-voltage, just to imagine”, Rajamouli explained.

