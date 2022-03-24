On its second day, The Kashmir Files had collected 8.50 crores at the box office. Now on its Day 13, the film is still collecting more than that with 10.03 crores coming in. For the best of the blockbusters, this would be fantastic trending and here we are talking about a film which was super strong at 10.25 crores and prior to that too has been collecting in double digits right since Day 3.

At the start of the week, it was pretty much confirmed that the Vivek Agnihotri directed film will enter the 200 Crore Club by Wednesday itself and that has now happened with the collections standing at 200.13 crores.

This is further record-breaking and a feather in the hat of The Kashmir Files since it has never happened before that the second week of the film is higher than the first week, especially when almost 100 crores had already come in the first week.

The Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar starrer The Kashmir Files had collected 97.30 crores in its first week and now the second week would be almost 110 crores, which is indeed history been created.

All-time blockbuster.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

