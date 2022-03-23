Kiara Advani is one actress who has become really popular in the Bollywood industry in a very short span of time. Not just her flawless acting but also her fashion sense is always on point and we totally adore her style. Last night, the actress was spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai when she wore a satin shirt with a tight pair of jeans and flaunted her curvaceous figure. As soon as the video went viral, Kiara got trolled for her fashion wardrobe. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Kiara has done some incredible work in the industry including films like Shershaah, Lust Stories and Kabir Singh to name a few. The beauty is reportedly dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra but the alleged couple has yet not commented on their dating life yet. Coming back to the topic, the actress wore a pretty satin shirt last night and paired it with fitted jeans.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani’s fashion sense is always chic and classy. She never misses a chance to make heads turn with her style; be it the red carpet of her city spottings. Kiara accessorised her outfit with a sling bag and high-heeled pumps.

Take a look at her here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Isn’t she so pretty? We are loving her fashion wardrobe here.

Reacting to Kiara’s picture, a user commented, “Makeup nahi kiya aaj kya…😂😂😂” Another user commented, “Dress seems to be like Ukrainian Flag..” A third user commented, “Hopeless sense of dressing.” A fourth user commented, “Ye itni tight jeans utarti kaise hai🙄” A fifth user commented, “Buttons band bhi kr sakti thi jaan kr khulee choree Hain 😂😔”

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani getting trolled for her fashionable outfit? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra Isn’t Joining Mentor Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency, Taking A Solo Route?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube