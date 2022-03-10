Sidharth Malhotra has become one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood who has proven his calibre through films like Shershaah. The actor has lately been gearing up for the release of his next film Mission Majnu and amidst the hectic promotion schedule, the actor has now decided to branch out from his managing company. The reason seems to be unknown but looks like he will be dealing with all social media and PR activities through a smaller team from now on.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sidharth was last seen playing the lead role in the Vikram Batra biopic film Shershaah which was a massive hit amongst the masses despite having an OTT release. The movie was directed by Vishnuvardhan and featured actors like Kiara Advani and Shiv Panditt in key roles, amongst others. The plot of this movie revolves around the life of a war hero whose contributions helped the country win the Kargil War of 1999.

Advertisement

According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra has now decided to go solo, dismissing his managing company after working with them for over nine years since his debut film, Student of the Year. The report also suggests that even though Sidharth does not have a managing company at the moment, he has no plans of joining Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

Clearing up that there is no heat between Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar, a source close to the publication revealed, “Though Sidharth is going solo, there is no bad blood between him and mentor Karan Johar.”

The new decision made by Sidharth Malhotra means that the actor will now manage his portfolios and social media engagement on his own with a small team to help him with the process.

The actor was previously in the news when he announced the release date of his next film Mission Majnu. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Rashmika Mandanna and is all set to hit the theatres on June 10, 2022. Here’s the post.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Gets No Relief From Court In A Defamation Case Filed By Javed Akhtar – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube