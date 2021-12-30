Vishnuvardhan directorial film Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video on August 31 this year. The biographical war drama follows the life of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra. The film has been talking about the town ever since it was released. So what makes the film so special?

Here’s taking a look at five reasons why you should watch Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah?

Real-Life Story

As said before, Vishnuvardhan directorial is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra who dedicated his life to serving the nation. The film brilliantly captured the narrative of how he underwent tough training to be a soldier and brought to life his heroics on the battlefield.

War Drama Shot In Real Locations

Unlike other War drama films, Shershaah was filmed at real locations to keep authentic to the story. The film’s teams travelled to Kargil to shoot for the movie in remote areas. Sidharth Malhotra too spoke about shooting in Kargil during a conversation with ETimes. He said, “It’s a very good feeling that ‘Shershaah’ could be shot on that land itself. We were shooting at the place two years back so we are still very attached to the place and it was an apt one to show our audience what kind of battle was fought by our army men.”

Not just that. The team even spoke to Captain Batra’s real-life comrades to justify his story and bring in authenticity.

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra’s On-Screen Chemistry

As Sidharth played the role of Captain Vikram Batra, Kiara portrayed the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Even though the film marks as a first collaboration of Sidharth and Kiara, their on-screen chemistry was like fireworks. Interestingly, the two are rumoured to be in a relationship in real life. This explains their amazing chemistry on-screen.

Action-Packed Scenes

Sidharth Malhotra has shot several war scenes for the film Shershaah. In order to add a realistic touch to the film, the makers hired several real-life soldiers who have been trained and made a part of the filming process. The actor also spoke about the tough time he faced during the Kargil schedule. As per ETimes, Siddharth said, “We faced a lot of difficulty in doing a pretend fight so I have full respect for our force who actually fought for our safety with their life at stake. I wonder how much difficulty they had to go through while doing so.”

Engaging Soulful Music

Even before the film was released on Amazon Prime Video, songs like ‘Ranjha’ and ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ became a huge hit among the masses. In ‘Ranjha’ which is crooned by B Praak and Jasleen Royal, Sidharth and Kiara’s bittersweet separation was beautifully encapsulated.

