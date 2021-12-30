The pandemic scare has once again dawned upon the whole world, as the surge in the Covid-19 cases is now rapidly rising in number, especially in the Bollywood industry. The latest shocking news from the B-town industry confirms that the latest Bolly celeb to test positive for Covid-19 is Nora Fatehi.

Advertisement

Read on to know all the deets ahead!

Advertisement

The team of Nora Fatehi has now released a statement, which revealed that the Morrocan diva has recently tested positive for the COVID. However, is the actress infected with the deadly Omicron variant of the virus has not been known yet.

The recent statement released by Nora Fatehi’s spokesperson read, “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations.”

The statement by the ABCD 3 fame’s team also clarified that the actress is currently home quarantined and the images of her roaming around, which are circulating on social media are from an earlier event.

The statement further read, “Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday is from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures.”

The 29-years-old actress also addressed her fans about her situation through her Instagram story. Her story read, “Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid… It has honestly hit me real hard! I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. The 29-year-old actor added, “Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment that’s all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe.”

We truly wish Nora a speedy recovery!

Other than Nora, just yesterday it was reported that Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, his cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani has also tested positive for Covid-19. Rhea, later on, confirmed that she and her husband Karan have tested positive for the virus and that they have quarantined themselves.

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was just recently seen in Guru Randhawa’s new single ‘Dance Meri Rani’.

For more such quick updates, follow Koimoi

Must Read: Sonam Kapoor Calls BJP MLA ‘Illiterate & Hateful’ For His Insensitive Attitude Towards LGBTQ+ Community

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube