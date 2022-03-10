Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is in the headlines for several reasons, including films, comments, Lock Upp and her legal tussle with Javed Akhtar. For those who do not remember, in November 2020, the veteran writer-lyricist filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut alleging defamation.

Well, we now have an update in the ongoing court battle between the two and it isn’t in favour of the Queen actress. As per a report, a sessions court on Wednesday rejected Ms Ranaut’s application seeking transfer of the defamation case. Read on to know all the details we have.

As reported by Times Of India, a sessions court on Wednesday rejected Kangana Ranaut’s application seeking the transfer of the defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar from the magistrate’s court in suburban Andheri. Not just that, the court also refused to transfer her counter-complaint against Akhtar – also filed before the Andheri court, elsewhere. The detailed order passed by the second additional principal and sessions judge (Dindoshi) S S Oza was not available immediately.

Kangana Ranaut has also claimed in her application that the 10th Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court (Andheri) showed “bias and prejudice towards her” by not granting her permanent exemption from appearance. She also claimed it threatened to issue an arrest warrant against her for a “bailable and non-cognizable offense.” In October 2021, the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) had rejected a similar plea of the actress, following which she moved the sessions court.

For those of you not up to date about this legal battle between Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut, Akhtar has filed the complaint against Ranaut for making allegedly defamatory statements against him in a Republic TV interview that aired in July 2019. In response to that, Ranaut’s cross-complaint against the writer raised allegations of criminal conspiracy, extortion and outraging modesty by invading her privacy.

Throughout this period, advocate Jay K Bharadwaj has appeared for Akhtar and advocate Rizwan Siddiquee has appeared for Ranaut.

