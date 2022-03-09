Hrithik Roshan is one of the well-known superstars in Bollywood. He is known for his amazing dancing skills and phenomenal acting chops. Often regarded as the Greek God of Bollywood, he enjoys a massive fan following and a luxurious life.

Much like his versatile roles in his films, the acclaimed actor has splurged the big buck on a few addresses around the city. He has an impressive portfolio that instantly strikes you as a man of taste. So let’s take a look at some of the expensive properties he owns.

Lonavala farmhouse

Hrithik Roshan’s Lonavala farmhouse, which is sprawled across 5-7 acres is speculated to hold a garden for organic farming. It is a spacious bungalow that has at least four bedrooms and amenities like a gym and a swimming pool. The farmhouse seemingly is the latest addition to his properties as the construction was only completed last year, as per Mumbai Mirror.

A sea-facing Mumbai home

The Vikram Vedha actor has one of the most popular Bollywood celebrity residences in the city. His residence is Santorini-themed sea-facing home in the Juhu area in Mumbai. The house has an architectural masterpiece that holds some of the most unique additions a home can have. Not just that, a chocolate vending machine and monkey bars can be found in his residence.

An apartment in Juhu-Versova link road

Hrithik Roshan owns two apartments in an apartment called Mannat (Not to be confused with Shah Rukh Khan’s mansion) that has a combined area of over 38,000 sqft. Interestingly one of them is a penthouse. The superstar’s apartment is located on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the building that offers an unhindered view of the Arabian Sea. It also has an open-to-sky-terrace and an exclusive elevator.

The Roshans also own parking spaces for 10 cars. The duplex, which is spread across 27,000 sqft comes at a price of Rs 67.5 crore. The second purchase, which is a standalone apartment, cost Roshan Rs 30 crore. Along with the stamp duty cost of close to Rs 2 crore, the actor spent a handsome Rs 100 crore on his newest property acquisitions in 2020, reports Hindustan Times.

