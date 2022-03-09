Shah Rukh Khan’s fan following is the biggest testament to how big of a star he is, not just in India but also globally. This fame can reflect negatively sometimes as the actor’s actions or statements are scrutinized to such a level that it often leaves social media heavily divided. As we observe No Smoking Day today, March 9, 2021, we look back at the time when SRK was charged ₹100 for lighting a cigarette in public.

For the unversed, SRK has lately been working on his upcoming Yash Raj Films project Pathaan, which has already created a lot of hype amongst the audience. As a part of the film’s promotion, the actor also held an interactive #AskSRK session on Twitter right after the announcement video was dropped by the makers. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand while the cast lineup includes actors like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

In the year 2012, Shah Rukh Khan was caught up in a legal case for smoking amidst an IPL match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a man named Anand Singh, an authority at Jaipur Cricket Academy filed the complaint and SRK was booked under the Prohibition of Smoking Act, 2000.

Shah Rukh Khan pleaded guilty and agreed to pay the fine but the amount that he was asked to pay was what left the people surprised. He only had to pay ₹100 which was the penalty for smoking in public spaces at that time. The court order left the people quite divided as some felt that SRK was let off too easily while others felt that it was not a grave offence and was hence a fair decision.

Previously, in a conversation with India Today, Shah Rukh Khan had opened up on his smoking habit and he forgets to eat sometimes, because of it. “No, I don’t sleep. I smoke about 100 cigarettes. I forget to eat. I have to eat food. I just remembered halfway through your shoot. Umm…I don’t drink water. I have about 30 cups of black coffee and I have a six-pack. So the less I take care of myself, the more I get taken care of.”, the actor said.

