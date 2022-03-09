After the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now planning for another film and Abhishek Bachchan has bagged the role in it. The role was previously rumoured to be played by Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan Khan. Scroll down to know more.

Abhishek was last seen in the crime thriller film Bob Biswas, which was helmed by Sujoy Ghosh’s daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film was a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani, wherein the actor played the titular character. He was praised for his brilliant performance in the film.

Now Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants Abhishek Bachchan to play the role of poet-thinker-activist the legendary Sahir Ludhianvi as per the First Post report. While SLB will be producing the film, the project is to be directed by Jasmeet Reem. The project was initiated five years ago but it is all set to be revived with AB as the lead.

The report quoted a source as saying, “In Yash Chopra’s Kabhi Kabhie played a fictional version of Sahir Ludhianvi. The whole romance in the film between Bachchan and Raakhee Gulzar was based on Sahir Ludhianvi’s love for author Amrita Pritam. Sanjay Bhansali is of the firm belief that no other actor but Abhishek is suited to play the young Sahir.”

Previously, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was supposed to play the role of Amrita Pritam but it seems she is no longer part of the film. Reports even suggested that Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to play the role of the legendary poet-thinker-activist. However, now the tables seemingly have turned.

Interestingly even late actor Irrfan Khan was keen on playing the role of Sahir Ludhianvi. The report also quoted Irrfan as saying, “I am waiting to play Sahir. I am looking forward to playing Sahir. I don’t know whether I am the best choice for the role. But I do know that I am willing to invest my entire time into getting it right. I am a huge Sahir fan. Before him, romantic songs were written in a particular way. Then this man came along and completely changed the idiom and style of romantic expression. Maine tumse hi nahin sabse mohabbat ki hai, he wrote for a film called Didi. Sahir wrote a poetry that expressed the hope and aspirations of the generation that came after independence. Now we have accepted the defeat of that hope and the biggest defeat is our acceptance of the foreign model of existence.”

