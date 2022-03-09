Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan’s Hindi-language romantic comedy-drama Tanu Weds Manu series is one of the most loved franchises in Bollywood. After two instalments, fans have been hoping to see the third instalment in the popular franchises. Now it seems the makers have heard the fan’s wish. Scroll down to know more.

Aanand L Rai’s directorial was first released in 2011 and it was commercially successful, particularly in Delhi, UP and Punjab. The second instalment Tanu Weds Manu Returns released in 2015 and the film too received a positive response from the audience. The makers of the franchise are now toying with the idea of the third part.

As per Bollywood Life report, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub has confirmed that writer Himanshu Sharma is writing a script for Tanu Weds Manu 3 and wanted to base the instalment of the film around Kangana Ranaut and his characters. For the unversed, Zeeshan played the role of Advocate Arun aka Chintu Kumar Singh in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Zeeshan has also said that this idea has been floating for quite some time now and nothing concrete has emerged from it. Nevertheless, fans are now eager to know what’s in store for them in the purported third instalment of the franchise.

Kangana Ranaut, who played the role of Tanuja Trivedi (later Sharma) a.k.a. “Tanu”, bagged a National award in the Best Actress category in the year 2016. Meanwhile, the actress is currently hosting the reality show Lock Upp and it’s making a lot of buzzes.

Kangana also has a line-up of some very interesting projects that include, ‘Dhaakad’ where she will be essaying the role of Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta also play important roles in the film. The actress will also be seen in ‘Tejas’ wherein she will be stepping into the shoes of an Air Force pilot.

Moreover, Kangana Ranaut is also roped in to play Goddess Sita in ‘Sita: The Incarnation’.

