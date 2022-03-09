Lara Dutta is a celebrated Bollywood actor who left a deep impact on the film industry with her work in the early 2000s. The actor rose to fame through the 2003 film Andaaz and went on to feature in a series of hits before venturing out into OTT projects recently. In an interaction with a media portal Lara spoke about rejecting Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix franchise for a very solid reason.

For the unversed, Lara was crowned Miss Universe in the year 2000 and she became a global sensation with that pageant win. The actor was last seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her last film, Bell Bottom and her work was highly appreciated by the masses.

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Lara Dutta opened up on her journey so far and revealed a few details about the projects she had rejected. Did you know that the actor was offered a role in The Matrix in the year 2001, just a few months after she was named the Miss Universe? The actor, however, had to reject the offer to take care of her ailing mother.

Opening up on the lost opportunity, Lara Dutt said, “Of course, it was a tough time. I had not even started out in Bollywood. But I was very clear about what I wanted in life. Everything else came second, I just had to be with my mother at the time. I did not even think twice and came back to India. And, it wasn’t like I came here thinking we have Bollywood (as a backup, since I gave up on a huge Hollywood opportunity). I just had to be with my mother at the time since she was unwell, extremely unwell. Therefore, I did not even think twice and came back to India.”

