Salma Hayek just follows Bollywood queens Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone on Instagram. Could this mean a collaboration between the trio or a friendship brewing between them? Hayek recently made her MCU debut in Eternals, which gathered mixed reviews due to its different take on a superhero film.

It was revealed that before joining the team, Hayek wasn’t enthusiastic enough as she thought it was a minor role. However, we all know now just how important her part as Ajak was. Other than Salma, Chloé Zhao‘s directorial boasted an ensemble cast of Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Barry Keoghan, and many more stars.

While talking about the Frida actress, we have found out that Salma Hayek followed Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone on Instagram. Not only that, but both the Bollywood actresses have also followed Salma back. One thing that has popped in our minds is, if this mutual virtual friendship means a collab, or is it nothing more than a simple following each other on social media?

It is no surprise that Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have worked in Hollywood films. In fact, Chopra is quite famous in the West as she is here. Her recent movie included The Matrix Resurrections, in which she played the role of Sati, alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. As for Deepika, she appeared in the 2017 movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage, next to Vin Diesel.

Back in 2021, it was also reported that the Gehraiyaan actress will be making her Hollywood comeback. It was being said that she has signed a cross-cultural romantic comedy, developed by Eros STX Global Corporations’ division STXfilms. Even if it is a shot in the dark, perhaps Salma Hayek and Priyanka could be involved in this project.

This is all based on the assumption that Salma Hayek following Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone on Instagram has an ulterior motive rather than just being mutuals. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

