Kangana Ranaut is leaving everyone confused with her stand on Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Before the film’s release, she took indirect digs at the film. But after the positive response came in, she went on to praise the opening. Back to point zero, Kangana is now taking potshots at the film, and Bollywood as a whole.

Advertisement

A couple of hours back, Kangana shared Instagram stories reacting to her sister, Rangoli Chandel’s stories. Rangoli in her stories has taken an indirect dig at Alia and her latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi, by comparing it with box office hardships faced by Kangana’s Manikarnika.

Advertisement

One of Rangoli’s stories read, “No 200 cr budget, no big director, no big hero, no mafia racket PR, no solo release was fighting with films like Uri and Balasaheb Thackeray… only pure talent. The record stands tall and on top,” which has Manikarnika’s poster showing 42.55 crores as the film’s first weekend’s collection. It was a clear dig at Gangubai Kathiawadi which has earned 39.12 crores during the first weekend.

While sharing the story, Kangana Ranaut reacted to it, “Movie mafia mathematics… 75 crores film does 43 crores in three days and they call it ultra disaster…160 cr film does 35 cr and it’s a super hit.” “It’s not a fight about me versus them… it’s hope ki no system no racket no mafia no paid pr can beat real talent and honest work,” Kangana wrote as she reacted to Rangoli’s post for wishing Dhaakad all the best.

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut’s stories:

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Kangana Ranaut surprised one and all by appreciating Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She had written, “Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best,” on her Instagram story.

Must Read: Salman Khan Leaves Paparazzi Scared At Airport As He Lashes Out Saying “Hogaya Na Yaar Abhi” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube