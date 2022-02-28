Karan Johar is one of the well-known filmmakers in Bollywood who helmed films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to name a few. While he is a respected filmmaker in the industry, his sexual orientation has always been subjected to much scrutiny. A troll once made a homophobic comment on the filmmaker and the latter came up with a hilarious comeback.

Back in 2017, when the entire film fraternity was protesting against the Karni Sena, which instigated its protestors to not only break into the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’ but even vandalize the sets. Not just that the filmmaker was even attacked by the Karni Sena.

At this time, Bollywood gathered to show support to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Filmmaker actor Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter and condemned the attack. Karan wrote a series of tweets expressing his shock over the episode. He wrote, “Am appalled at what has happened with Sanjay Bhansali….this is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!!”

Am appalled at what has happened with Sanjay Bhansali….this is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Bhansali today are just not leaving me!! Feeling helpless and angry!! This cannot be our future! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

No member of our industry should be silent on this matter!!! It's calls for unity and NOT selective indifference!!! https://t.co/Adz6eWjggb — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

And for all those so called protectors of history!!! Have you read the script of the film??? Do you know facts??? So then just SHUT UP!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 28, 2017

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap too raised his voice over the assault on the national award-winning director.

Can once the whole film industry come together and take a stand, and refuse to be a pony that all bullshit and bullshitters ride on?? — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

At the same time Shame on you Karni Sena, you make me feel ashamed to be a Rajput.. bloody spineless cowards .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

Hindu extremists have stepped out of twitter into the real world now.. and Hindu terrorism is not a myth anymore — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

His tweet did not go down well with the trolls who came to the Karni Sena’s defence. Not just that they even got in an unnecessary debate but by shaming him.

hey buddy let me give u free advice "stop sleeping with @karanjohar " — Vik (@vkspathak) January 28, 2017

Karan Johar then stepped in and shut down the troll in his own way. The filmmaker wrote, “Let me give you some better advice!! Start sleeping with someone!!! You frustrated F*ck!!!!”

