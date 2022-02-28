Did You Know? Karan Johar Once Shut Down A Homophobic Comment Made By A Troll Against Anurag Kashyap & Him
Karan Johar is one of the well-known filmmakers in Bollywood who helmed films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to name a few. While he is a respected filmmaker in the industry, his sexual orientation has always been subjected to much scrutiny. A troll once made a homophobic comment on the filmmaker and the latter came up with a hilarious comeback.

Back in 2017, when the entire film fraternity was protesting against the Karni Sena, which instigated its protestors to not only break into the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’ but even vandalize the sets. Not just that the filmmaker was even attacked by the Karni Sena.

At this time, Bollywood gathered to show support to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Filmmaker actor Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter and condemned the attack. Karan wrote a series of tweets expressing his shock over the episode. He wrote, “Am appalled at what has happened with Sanjay Bhansali….this is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!!”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap too raised his voice over the assault on the national award-winning director.

His tweet did not go down well with the trolls who came to the Karni Sena’s defence. Not just that they even got in an unnecessary debate but by shaming him.

Karan Johar then stepped in and shut down the troll in his own way. The filmmaker wrote, “Let me give you some better advice!! Start sleeping with someone!!! You frustrated F*ck!!!!”

