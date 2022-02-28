Expect only the unexpected from controversy queen, Kangana Ranaut. The actress kick-started her reality show Lock Upp last night. There have been multiple digs on Day 1 itself, starting from Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip Barsa Pani to now Hrithik Roshan. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Kangana and Hrithik go way back in time. The actress had accused her Krissh co-star of an extra-marital affair. It happened after the actor filed a lawsuit alleging cyber-harassment by the actress. Ranaut, on the other hand, claimed that Roshan was doing it all to avoid getting exposed post their affair.

When Ekta Kapoor initially announced Lock Upp, a lot of eyeballs were grabbed. Many even made comparisons with Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss. One thing that most knew is the fact that the show was going to be full of scandals. Amidst it all, Kangana Ranaut has revealed that people started talking to her all of the sudden, after ignoring her for 5 long years.

Kangana Ranaut said, “Log apne pancho ungliyan jodh kar…haath jodh rahe hai… aur 6 ungliyon wale ka bhi gala sukh raha hai.”

As most know, Hrithik Roshan has been blessed with 6 fingers. So it is obvious that the actress was taking a jibe at her alleged ex-partner.

Meanwhile, Lock Upp premiere even witnessed Kangana Ranaut lock horns with contestants Payal Rohatgi and Munawar Faruqui.

The reality show witnessed 16 contestants getting locked up and Kangana playing the role of a jailer. Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Sara Khan, Tehseen Poonawalla, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, Payal Rohatgi, and Sidharth Sharma are amongst other contestants.

