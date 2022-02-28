Deepika Padukone began her journey with Om Shanti Om in Bollywood and there was no going back. She was the lucky one as her big Bollywood debut was with Shah Rukh Khan. Ever since, the actress has been a part of some remarkable projects like Piku, YJHD amongst others. But did you know? She was asked to get breast implants just at the age of 18? Scroll below for all the details.

Well, this isn’t the first time something like that has been revealed in showbiz. Often actresses are asked to get surgeries in order to achieve an hourglass figure. But it is only years later, DP has ended up revealing about facing the same.

During a conversation with Filmfare, Deepika Padukone was asked about the worst advice she’s ever received. Reacting to the same, the Gehraiyaan actress said, “I was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously.”

When asked about the best advice, Deepika Padukone answered, “Shah Rukh (Khan) gives good advice and I got a lot from him. One of the most valuable pieces of advice I got from him was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories, and creating experiences.”

Well, that is really surprising, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathan. She reunites with Shah Rukh Khan in it. She’ll be also seen in Anand’s Fighter, marking her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

Apart from that, Deepika also has Draupadi and The Intern remake in the pipeline.

