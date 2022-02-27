Veteran star Rishi Kapoor was known for sharing his blunt opinions on various topics, he even used to bash actors or filmmakers if he doesn’t like a certain film. Meanwhile, the actor has played so many characters in his life, but his portrayal of Dawood Ibrahim in D-Day was applauded a lot. Back in 2017, the actor had released his autobiography, Khullam Khulla where he spoke about meeting the underworld gangster.

Kapoor even shared that he was taken to a private undisclosed location where he sat with India’s most-wanted men and had a tea with him. He also recalled meeting him not once but twice in Dubai. The meeting happened in the year 1988, way before the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast.

In his autobiography, Khullam Khulla, Rishi Kapoor wrote, “The year was 1988. I had landed in Dubai with my closest friend, Bittu Anand, for an Asha Bhosle-RD Burman night. Dawood Ibrahim always had a man at the airport to keep him posted on VIP movement. When I was leaving the airport, a stranger walked up to me and handed me a phone. He said, ‘Dawood sa’ab baat karenge (Dawood sir would like to talk to you).’”

Rishi Kapoor added, “Obviously, this was before the 1993 blasts in Mumbai and I didn’t think of Dawood Ibrahim as a fugitive on the run. He wasn’t an enemy of the state yet. Or, at least, that was the impression I had. Dawood welcomed me and said, ‘If there is anything you need, just let me know.’ He also invited me to his house. I was taken aback.”

Talking about his second meeting in 1989 with wife Neetu Kapoor while they were shopping for shoes, the actor recalled Dawood entered the store with 10 bodyguards and asked Rishi to buy whatever he wants. He even told the Bobby star to contact him whenever he needs anything.

Rishi Kapoor further shared, “Finally Dawood said, ‘I am a fugitive because I will not get justice in India. There are a lot of people there who are against me. There are also many in India I have bought. I pay several politicians who are in my pocket.’ I said to him, ‘Dawood, please leave me out of all this, yaar. I am an actor and I really don’t wish to get involved.’ He understood. He was always extremely nice to me and showed me a lot of warmth.”

