Shakun Batra is a filmmaker who creates unique and innovative films. His recently released Gehraiyaan is a complex love story about a couple his earlier release Kapoor & Sons was about a dysfunctional family. Although the film was a critically hit, but Rishi Kapoor once revealed he wasn’t a method actor due to which he used to argue with the filmmaker every day. While shooting the film, the matter had escalated so much that the veteran star threatened to quit the film twice.

The 2016 film was a family comedy-drama produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Apart from the Bobby actor, the movie also featured Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Back in 2016, in an interview with DNA, Rishi Kapoor spoke about his constant fights with Shakun Batra while they were shooting for Kapoor & Sons. The veteran actor revealed how he was not happy Batra’s method of working.

Rishi Kapoor said, “I didn’t have fun working for Shakun Batra in Kapoor & Sons. You see I worked for 30-32 days on this film. Not a single day passed when Shakun and I didn’t fight. It was not a creative fight. It was something else. We fought because I couldn’t agree with his method of working on my role. Shakun wanted to cover every shot of mine from many different angles. But I am an old-school spontaneous actor. I couldn’t recreate the same expression several times over for every shot.”

He further added, “I respect all schools of acting. But I am not a method actor. With every successive shot, I lose my spontaneity. This new style of working where actors give the same shot repeatedly from different angles has gained acceptance because in the digital era no raw stock is wasted. Because they have got the facility of editing a film on a digital platform they want more software. Thereby actors have turned into robots.”

Rishi Kapoor had also complained about this to producer Karan Johar and told him that he is leaving Kapoor & Sons because he can’t shoot every scene from different angles with prosthetics and contact lenses.

“Being the senior-most, everyone would grow quiet when I argued with my director. But finally, it was all worth it. I am extremely happy with my work and film. I’ve no complaint at all about Shakun’s way work method. Because finally, it turned out fine. Shakun was very particular about my body language and dialogues. I had to strike a balance between walking and talking at a pace that was unhurried and yet not too slow because that would get boring,” Rishi Kapoor said.

