Priyanka Chopra was one of the most demanded beauties in Bollywood. With films like Barfi, Bajirao Mastani in her kitty, the actress has time and again proved her acting chops. Despite so much of hard work, she was once accused of refusing to romance Annu Kapoor because he wasn’t ‘good looking.’ Scroll below for all that PeeCee had to say in response.

As most know, Priyanka and Annu had worked in multiple movies together. After Aitraaz, the duo went onto be a part of Saat Khoon Maaf. Kapoor played the role of one of the 7 husbands PC had in the film. Other actors were Irrfan Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Alexander Dyachenko.

During the promotion of Saat Khoon Maaf back in 2011, Annu Kapoor went on to claim that Priyanka Chopra refused to do an intimate scene with him. The veteran star went on to add that PeeCee didn’t have issues romancing heroes, but since he’s not good looking or a hero, she rejected such scenes with him.

Reacting to it, Priyanka Chopra told Hindustan Times, “I read that Annu Sir had said. If he wants to do intimate scenes and pass such cheap comments, then he should do those kind of films. Such scenes were never part of our film.”

Later, Annu Kapoor clarified that he never said a word about his co-star. “When I’m asked about my feelings about playing her husband, I have said that people will judge my performance on merit rather than based on whether I’m playing husband to Priyanka or Meryl Streep. I may be a character artiste but I’m an artiste with character. My elderly advice to Priyanka: ‘Beta, don’t take all this too seriously,” he told the portal.

