Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia starrer A Thursday was recently released on an OTT platform and it’s been receiving reviews from fans and critics. Helmed by Behzad Khambata, the intriguing hostage drama is gripping and leaves you emotional. While A Thursday is being lauded by one and all in the industry, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan applauded the film while taking a dig at Gehraiyaan.

A couple of weeks back, Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa was released on Amazon Prime Video and it received mixed reviews. While many called it an unusual love story, other couldn’t help but slam the makers for its weak storyline.

Recently, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram to share the review of her latest release A Thursday. Commenting on her post, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan took a dig at Deepika Padukone starGehraiyaan while lauding a Thursday. She wrote, “Thursday: On Thursday….. Awesome Fab!!!! Friday : Gehraiyaan…I’m wondering if I can switch back to “A Thursday.”

Soon after she posted the comment, netizens were quick to remind her of her brother’s Humshakals. A user replied to her and said, “Sunday: Humshakals .. Can you switch back after the brain damage?”

Koimoi review the film (A Thursday) and rated it with 2.5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “It isn’t one of those stories where the motive is clear since the very beginning and now we are looking for the culprit. Here everything is a mystery. For that matter, at a point, you are made to think that the kidnapper is just a mentally unstable woman and she is doing this due to her mental condition. Full marks for keeping the mystery intact and not really making it predictable.”

“There are layers to the narrative too. While Yami’s Nidhi does get a good story to stand on, rest all also have a good arc. The only complaint is that the writers use Neha and Atul Kulkarni’s dynamic lesser than expected. They share a quite interesting dynamic and I would have loved to see more of that,” read the review further.

