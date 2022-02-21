Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022 which is currently in the production stage. The movie has not yet been officially announced but the hype around it is not just impressive but also frequently growing. According to the recent development, the movie might not hit the theatres in October this year even though most reports suggested that the makers were initially aiming for a Diwali release.

For the unversed, SRK is making a comeback into Bollywood with this action thriller and the cast lineup also includes actors like John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in key roles. It was previously reported that the team will soon be flying to Spain to finish a shooting schedule of the film which has been pending since 2021. The makers were planning to shoot this international leg in October last year but it could not be done due to Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drug case.

According to the latest report by Bollywood Life, Pathan makers are now planning to push the movie’s release date since they haven’t finished working on it yet. Most trade analysts and news reports suggested that the movie will be hitting theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year but as the team is putting extra effort into every little detail of the movie, its closure might take longer than expected.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan team is reportedly planning to deliver well-crafted action sequences, more exotic locations, high-end VFX, and intricate stunt work, all of which is taking more time. The makers, YRF producer Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand, are allegedly leaving no stones unturned in making this movie a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the audience.

Since no official announcement has been made by Yash Raj Films or Shah Rukh Khan so far, it is yet to be seen what release date the makers choose for this high-budget film.

