Long after Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone fans are over the moon for her next. The actress will be seen in Gehraiyaan, co-starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. But wouldn’t you want to also know about her thoughts on Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan? Scroll below for some exclusive details!

As most know, Pathan is being directed by WAR filmmaker Siddharth Anand. The film will be high on action sequences and John Abraham will also be seen in a pivotal role. It marks a reunion for DP and SRK after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

In an exclusive conversation, Deepika Padukone opened up about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan. “To me, it’s like coming home and working with someone I’m extremely comfortable with. I started my career with him, so obviously there is a sense of trust and comfort,” she shared.

Deepika Padukone added, “Working is as much fun as it can be because yes, we’re working but also we sit on the side like chatting and catching up and laughing and having fun. So, going to work is always fun.”

Well, this will surely be an emotional moment for DP and Shah Rukh Khan fans, isn’t it! We feel it too.

On the production front, Pathan is in its last leg. The film may witness a release by end of this year if things go as planned.

Deepika Padukone, on the professional front, will be next seen in Gehraiyaan. The film will witness a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th February.

The actress also has a film with Hrithik Roshan (Fighter), Project K with Prabhas, Draupadi and The Intern remake in the pipeline.

