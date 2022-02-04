Ex-cricketer turned politician Mohd Azharuddin love life has always been in the news for various reasons. His second marriage with actress Sangeeta Bijlani was once the talk of the town and the ex-couple parted ways after being together for over 14 years. Reportedly, the reason behind their divorce was Indian Badminton player Jwala Gutta. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sangeeta was once a popular name in the Bollywood industry for her alleged relationship with none other than superstar Salman Khan. Their love story is a tale as old as time. Later, the actress got married to the cricketer and had left the showbiz immediately after.

Once at India Today Mind Rocks Conclave, Mohd Azharuddin opened up on falling in love with Sangeeta Bijlani and said, “I met Sangeeta Bijlani during an ad shoot in 1985. Yes, it was love at first sight. Nobody talks about this so openly… But I am telling you. Cricket and Bollywood have had a long-standing relationship because of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and the relationship will continue I think, kyunki ye to dil ki baat hai. Getting married to an actor or cricketer is a personal choice and when there are two stars in question it becomes easier to deal with all the attention. The understanding becomes easier when cricketers and actors get married.”

While Mohd Azharuddin had fallen in love with Sangeeta, he was already in wedlock with Naureen and shared two kids together. When he broke the news to his first wife, they decided to part ways but the cricketer had to pay heavy alimony to her.

The ex-cricketer’s wedding life was going pretty smooth until his relationship rumours started doing the rounds with Indian Badminton player Jwala Gutta. Sangeeta and Azhar decided to call it quits in 2016 and this came as a shock to their fans.

However, both Mohd Azharuddin and Jwala dismissed their dating rumours and called them baseless. In a conversation with HT, the cricketer said, “I’ve known Jwala for many years. She’s a friend and will always be. These are planted stories and motivated by people, who are against me in the Badminton Association of India. They are so upsetting.”

The Badminton player on the other hand told TOI, “I am disgusted by the reports. I know they are being spread by people from the badminton association because I am not on good terms with them.”

