Sangeeta Bijlani who is known for appearing in movies like Khoon Ka Karz, Hathyar and is also a former holder of the Miss India title recently talked about her current relationship with Dabangg Actor Salman Khan.

The former Miss India title winner currently might be away from the big screen, big she still is good friends with the Race 3 actor. While talking in a new interview, the actress expressed her present relationship with the Bollywood actor who for the unversed happens to be her ex-boyfriend.

In the conversation with Times Of India, Sangeeta Bijlani explained how she continued to be friends with Salman Khan and said that it’s nice to stay in touch with people one has known forever. The actress also said, “Dosti ki hai nibhani toh padegi (If a friendship has been formed then it has to be maintained).”

Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan were together for ten long years. It is to be noted that the two also planned to get married but, things didn’t go as it was planned. The actress went to get wedded to Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin.

In the Interview, the 1980 Miss India winner also stated that she continued to be connected with Meenakshi Seshadri as well. While talking about her relationship with Seshadri, Sangeeta admitted that the two also travelled the world together and have gotten close to each other.

The Bollywood actress also mentioned that she does not get enough time to reconnect with others as everyone has gone their own way. Continuing to talk about her relationship, Sangeeta also showed appreciation towards the social media platforms that have enabled her to reconnect with some of her co-star’s and ones from her early modelling days too. She also stated that she looks forward to reconnecting with her people as with them she does not have to pretend, or care.

Her latest presence on social media was when she uploaded a post on her Instagram account. The post showed Sangeeta Bijlani enjoying the sunset at Pawna Lake in Maharashtra.

